Parking in Paso Robles 8.30.2019

This week, we’ve been talking with the parking commander and the parking ambassador about the way the new parking program is going in Paso Robles. For the most part, it’s working well.

Fewer people are leaving their cars all day around the downtown city park. There is more parking available and business owners are reporting more customers. The warning that parking ambassador Donna King is handing out, leads to tickets.

Commander Caleb Davis says if you pay cash, you don’t have to put your credit card number in the kiosk. If you don’t want to input your credit card, and you’re not planning on staying downtown for longer than two hours, you’re off the hook. If you have a disabled placard, you’re off Scott free.

If you have questions, go to the city website, prcity.com.