Did you park in downtown Paso Robles yesterday? How did that go?

If you park in the downtown area you need to enter your car’s license number into one of 34 kiosks. But again, you have to register your car’s license number into one of the 34 kiosks. Or, you could download the app from the Paso Robles city website. That’s prcity.com. Then you don’t have to walk over to the kiosk.