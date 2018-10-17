Parking Pilot Program 10.17.2018

The Paso Robles city council unanimously approves a city wide parking ordinance, and an employee parking permit pilot program.

City manager Tom Frutchey explaining that the plans for the employee parking permit pilot program were being worked out this week by the stakeholders and consultant Julie Dixon.

