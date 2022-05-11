Parklets in SLO 05.11.2022

While the city of Paso Robles has removed parklets for restaurant overflow in the downtown area, the city of San Luis Obispo is still discussing them.

The city leaders in SLO town working on an outdoor dining guide.

Parklets were introduced during the pandemic to help restaurant operators stay open.

Parklet operators in San Luis will need to apply for a permit under the new requirements in order to continue to operate their parklet. Businesses there may also apply to open a new parklet.

The city of Paso Robles removed the parklets so that there would be more parking in the downtown area. More parking spots, more parking fines. And that’s more revenue for the city.