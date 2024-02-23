Part of Cayucos Pier Reopens After Storms 02.23.2024

Cayucos pier was once again closed due to the previous storms that hit San Luis Obispo county.

Now, the pier has reopened once again, with parts of it near the end still closed. Five pilings have been swept away by the storm, leaving the end of the pier dangling.

Parks and recreation department assistant director Shaun Cooper says the rest of the structure still remains safe and open for public use. Repairs for the pier are estimated to take several months. An assessment first will need to be done when the winter weather subsides, then the county will likely obtain the permits for construction in the fall of this year.

Currently there is no estimated reopening date.