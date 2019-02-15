Paseo Nuevo 2.15.2019

In Santa Barbara, Paseo Nuevo is getting a $20 million dollar upgrade. The renovation is part of a lease deal with the city through 2065. The Santa Barbara city council approved a development agreement this week that includes 156 thousand square feet. Paseo Nuevo will also donate $200,000 to the city for services for the homeless population. The improvements include more Al Fresco dining for restaurants through Paseo Nuevo. The deal does not include the Nordstrom or former Macy’s buildings. The former Macy’s building is now called the Ortega building.

Work on the $20 million dollar renovation is expected to begin later this year.