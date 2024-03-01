Paso Airport Directing Federal Funds to Runway Repair 03.01.2024

The Paso Robles municipal airport is devoting 594 thousand dollars in funds to repairs on its main runway.

90% of the funds are coming from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law, which was signed into law by president Biden in 2021. The remaining 10% will come from the airport enterprise fund.

The funds will be used beginning in mid-March to make repairs to the airport’s runways. Residual rubber from aircraft will be removed, cracks will be filled, and the runway’s markings will be repainted.

The work is expected to take around three weeks to finish, and will be done during off hours.