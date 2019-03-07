Paso Basin Cooperative Committee Meeting 3.07.2019

About 60 people turned out Wednesday afternoon at the Paso Library Conference Room for a Special Meeting of the Paso Basin Cooperative Committee. The committee includes Chairperson John Hamon, (who requested a new chair be elected at the next meeting), Joe Parent of San Miguel, Vice Chair and County Supervisor John Peschong and Secretary Willy Cunha of Shandon-San Juan. Those committee members all attended yesterday, although John Hamon left early to attend Ash Wednesday ceremonies, so Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin filled in for the latter part of the meeting.

Those attending included a wide range of property owners from Cody Ferguson, who owns Rancho Mucho Trabajo east of Paso Robles, to Jerry Lohr, whose family has farmed in the area east of Paso Robles for about 100 years.

Derek Williams of the Groundwater Sustainability Agency explained the options available to develop a monitoring system for the Paso Basin. The intent is to ascertain how much water is stored in the region and the level of sustainability. He recommended 50 wells be included in a system to monitor water levels. Supervisor John Peschong said, “There’s a lot of people who are very interested in this, so it’s important that everyone gets an opportunity to hear how it affects them. All the information goes up on the various websites. People can read them and comment them. The information is on the San Luis Obispo County website, the Paso Robles City website, and the San Miguel area website.

The Paso Basin Cooperative Committee will meet again April 24th at the Paso Robles Library Conference Room.