Paso Bookkeeper Sentenced 2.05.2019

A former Paso Robles bookkeeper gets five years in state prison yesterday for embezzling nearly one half million dollars from from an elderly couple in Paso Robles.

Diana Louise Russell charged with three felony counts of theft from an elder and two counts of grand theft embezzlement. The charges carried sentencing enhancement because she stole more than 200 thousand dollars. Russell worked for two members of the Viborg family who were over the age of 65 at the time. She allegedly stole about $474 thousand dollars during that time. Russell pleaded guilty on January 23rd. She was sentenced to five years in state prison. Her attorney says she hopes to repay what she’s taken. A restitution hearing has been set for May 6th.