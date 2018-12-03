Paso Cares 12.03.2018

Paso Cares’ Warming Station will be open tonight and it will remain open through Wednesday night, December 5. A decision to open it beyond December 5th will be made later today.

Persons desiring to stay at the warming station must appear at Peoples’ Kitchen, 2345 Riverside avenue no later than 5:00 pm, on the evening that they wish to stay at the warming station…(which is held at a different location every night). One exception: on Sunday nights, persons desiring to stay at the warming station must appear at Peoples’ Kitchen no later than 4 pm.

Paso Cares has arranged for Ride-On transportation to and from the warming station sites (5 different churches on a rotating basis) and Peoples’ Kitchen.