Paso Cares 12.04.2018

Paso Cares warming station will be open tonight and it will remain open through at least tomorrow night.

Persons desiring to stay at the warming station must appear at Peoples’ Kitchen, 2345 Riverside avenue no later than 5:00 pm, on the evening that they wish to stay at the warming station…(which is held at a different location every night). One exception: on Sunday nights, persons desiring to stay at the warming station must appear at Peoples’ Kitchen no later than 4 pm.

Paso Cares has arranged for Ride-On transportation to and from the warming station sites and Peoples’ Kitchen. The warming sites are at 5 different churches on a rotating basis, so they move around.