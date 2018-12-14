Paso Cares Warming Station 12.14.2018

Paso Cares Warming Station will be open through Sunday night, December 16th.

If you want to stay at the Warming Station, you must appear at Peoples’ Kitchen, 2345 Riverside avenue no later than 5:00 pm on the evening that you wish to stay at the Warming Station, which is held at a different location every night. One exception, on Sunday nights, to stay at the Warming Station you must appear at Peoples’ Kitchen no later than 4 pm.

Paso Cares has arranged for Ride-On Transportation to and from the Warming Station sites and Peoples’ Kitchen. Those Warming Stations are located at 5 different churches on a rotating basis.