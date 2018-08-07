Paso City Council 8.07.2018

Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room. They’ll discuss the update to downtown parking plan.

After last weeks public forums on downtown parking, Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin told KPRL the plan will be implemented in phases. The council will discuss the downtown parking issues tonight. The council will also discuss changing the definition of political signs to temporary non-commercial signs.

You can hear the Paso Robles city council meeting tonight at six here on KPRL.