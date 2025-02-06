Paso City Council Approves 4th of July Celebration Event 2.06.2025

Despite a budget shortfall, the Paso Robles city council moved forward with the city’s fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz park.

For the past few years, the event has relied on funding from the city, sponsors, and reserve funds from previous events. This year, despite taking steps to reduce the cost, the city is facing around a $60,000 shortfall. The city has committed $65,000 for the event, and TravelPaso $35,000.

Staff is proposing on a reliance for community partnership funding, donations, and sponsors to bridge the gap.

Council unanimously approved this decision.