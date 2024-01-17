Paso City Council Approves Amendment For GSA MOA 01.17.2024

Last night, the Paso Robles city council convened as the Paso Robles groundwater sustainability agency board of directors to discuss an amendment to the groundwater sustainability plan.

The amendment would allow the county of San Luis Obispo to serve as a contracting agent for the Paso Robles groundwater basin. Currently, only the city of Paso Robles serves as a contracting agent on behalf of all of the Paso basin cooperative committee.

The agenda report for the item says this would provide flexibility for contracting with consultants and lessen administrative burden on staff. Paso Robles currently has the sole responsibility for working with contractors to implement the approved groundwater sustainability plan. Councilmembers Sharon Roden and Chris Bausch expressed concern over the amendment potentially surrendering local control over the groundwater basin to the county.

After discussion and questions, the city council, simultaneously acting as the board of directors, voted 4 – 1 to approve the amendment. Councilman Chris Bausch dissented. The amendment will also have to go to other GSA’s for approval. The MOA requires unanimous written consent by all parties.