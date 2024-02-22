Paso City Council Approves Industrial Development on Union Rd 02.22.2024

During the city council meeting on Tuesday night, a public hearing was held for the development of a “light industrial park” on Union road.

The project is a multi-building complex designed for flexibility, located at 2930 Union road. Concerns were raised over the project’s need to remove six oak trees from the site, deemed by an arborist to be “not worth saving.” Two oak trees will be preserved, and the loss of the six oak trees will result in the planting of 34 young ones.

The city council approved the development plan and oak tree removal.