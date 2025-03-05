Paso City Council Approves JPA Agreement 3.05.2025

The Paso Robles city council, acting as the groundwater sustainability board of directors, discussed the Joint Powers Authority for the Paso Robles groundwater basin last night.

The JPA would allow for the collaboration of groundwater sustainability agencies to manage the Paso Robles groundwater basin to ensure it is compliant with the state’s sustainable groundwater management act. The contentious issue had the meeting go until 10:30 last night, prompting the mid-year budget report to be moved to the next meeting. Many members of the public expressed their opposition to the JPA.

Councilman Chris Bausch was the most critical of the JPA, raising concerns over the potential fees placed on de minimis users.

“Let those who pump the most water, those who are causing the alleged problem in the first place, those that bear the responsibility… pay for it. Let’s leave the little guy alone,” Bausch said.

Dozens also lined up for public comment, most opposing the formation of a JPA. “There is no crisis here that we need to be freaking out about, and you had the evidence to show the state that there wasn’t in court,” one member of the public said.

Though most opposed the JPA, there were some public comment speakers who supported its creation. One man said: “We’re required by the state to successfully manage this basin. If we’re worried about wells going dry, the only way that problem is going to be solved is by a sustainable basin where the decline has stopped… that’s gonna’ happen through some sort of government agency.”

After being brought back for discussion, the city council, acting as the groundwater sustainability board of directors, voted 4 – 1 to approve the execution of a Joint Powers Authority for the basin. Councilman Chris Bausch dissented.