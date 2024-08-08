Paso City Council Approves Resolution Supporting Prop 13 – 8.08.2024

On Tuesday’s Paso Robles city council meeting, a discussion was held to approve a resolution that would establish the city’s support for proposition 13.

Resolution 24-XXX says that the city “affirms its support for proposition 13 and the benefit that it provides to individual homeowners, renters, local governments, and to the state’s overall economy.”

Members of the public and councilman Chris Bausch, however, wished to add to the resolution language that would also specifically support proposition 13’s requirement for a 2/3rds supermajority to levy special taxes at the local level.

Councilman Fred Strong disagreed, and mayor John Hamon said the resolution already expresses support for proposition 13, and that the resolution should be kept “as simple as possible.”

Council voted unanimously to approve the resolution.