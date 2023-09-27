Paso City Council District 1 Member Selected 9.27.2023

The Paso Robles city council’s special meeting last night interviewed a total of eight applicants for the district 1 vacancy.

The initial interview for each candidate was answering five questions, one general question, and then one from each council member. Each candidate was presented with the same five questions, but were not present in the room to hear the questions before they were called in for their interview.

After the initial interview stage, the council narrowed their choices down to four candidates: Elizabeth Lee, Sarah Hinds-Martin, Linda George, and Sharon Roden.

After discussion by the council and asked further questions for the remaining four applicants, the council agreed to invite Sharon Roden to its next regular meeting to be appointed to fill the district 1 vacancy.

The city council will officially vote on and swear in Roden during its meeting on October 3rd. Roden will take her seat and begin work immediately during that meeting.

The celebration of life for the late mayor Steve Martin will begin this evening at 5:30 in the downtown city park gazebo.