Paso City Council Meeting Tomorrow, Budget Report 04.15.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tomorrow night at 6:30.

On its consent agenda is the second reading to adopt an ordinance that would increase the salaries of council members and the mayor, the first increase since 2022. On its discussion items is the budget report for fiscal year 2023-2024, and the preliminary budget overview for the next two fiscal years. The agenda says that the fiscal outlook for the city currently remains positive, with a modest projection of growth for the next fiscal year.

The agenda says, however, that the city’s half-cent sales tax, Measure E-12 is set to expire on March 31, 2025. Staff says E-12 provides around 6 to 7 million dollars per year that goes to the city’s road maintenance. There is no recommendation for renewing E-12 on the agenda, but it does raise concerns over the fiscal impacts if it is allowed to expire, as currently, the city lacks the necessary funds to meet all of the needs of the community.

General revenues for the next two fiscal years are estimated to be 67 to 70 million dollars. General expenditures are estimated to be 80 to 82 million dollars.

The budget and requests by departments for budget adjustments will be discussed at the meeting, which you can attend in person, or listen right here on KPRL.