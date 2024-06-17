Paso City Council Meeting Tomorrow, Discussing Airport Ad Hoc Rec 6.17.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tomorrow, starting at 6:30 pm.

On the council’s agenda is a discussion for the fixed based operator for the Paso Robles airport. Since the early 1970s, the Paso Robles airport has contracted full FBO services for the airport, and the most recent company has been ACI Jet.

The city released a request for proposal for the airport’s operation in April of last year, and received two proposals: One from ACI Jet, and another from Loyd’s Aviation. A review committee was formed to independently evaluate each proposal, and conduct interviews for each of the proposals.

The city council then created an Ad Hoc committee to continue to review the proposals on December 19, 2023. After holding 3 public meetings, the Ad Hoc committee voted 3 – 1 to recommend Loyd’s Aviation as the most respondent proposer, and recommend the city enter into negotiations with Loyd’s Aviation.

The city council can choose to accept this recommendation, or provide alternative direction to staff.