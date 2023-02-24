Paso City Council & Parking Program 02.24.2023

Although the Paso Robles city council approved a 90-day pilot program for the parking in downtown, the council was divided.

Council members Steve Gregory and John Hamon are strong supporters of the downtown parking program. So is city manager Ty Lewis, who sees the parking program as a way to fund the Paso Robles police department.

Tuesday night’s meeting was packed, however, with downtown merchants concerned about the impact the paid parking is having on business and how its changing the perception of locals in our community about shopping downtown.