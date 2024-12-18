Paso City Council Tables Employee Parking Lot Program 12.18.2024

The second reading for eliminating the employee parking lot program in the downtown Paso Robles area was tabled in last night’s meeting.

Staff’s recommendation was to eliminate the program due to a lack of consistent enforcement, performed on a complaint basis, and steep costs for the city. However, several downtown businesses asked council to keep the program as a way to ensure employees would not be taking up spaces more convenient for customers.

Councilmembers Gregory and newly elected Beal wanted to gather more feedback from the downtown businesses before making a decision for the program. In a 3 – 2 vote, with councilmembers Hamon and Strong dissenting, council voted to table this item for six months. The ordinance for employee parking lots remains, but there is no method of issuing permits or decals.

Employee parking lots will follow an ‘honor system;’ the signage will remain, and enforcement will be done on a complaint basis. The item will be brought back in the June 17, 2025 city council meeting.

Council will coordinate a meeting with Main Street Association to discuss what they would like to see for an employee parking lot program.