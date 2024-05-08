Paso City Council Votes to Dissolve Downtown Parking Program 5.08.2024

The Paso Robles city council voted unanimously last night to adopt the first reading to repeal ordinance number 1135.

1135 amended sections of the Paso Robles municipal code chapter 12.42 related to parking management, which effectively establishes the downtown parking program after it was discovered the program was first implemented in a procedurally deficient manner.

A referendum process by citizens began in March to place this ordinance on the ballot, however the city anticipated rejecting the referendum due to a number of defects in the petition.

In last night’s meeting, the council was given the option to introduce an ordinance that would repeal 1135, or take no action. If no action was taken, then 1135 would take effect on May 8th, and the parking program would resume.

If the second reading of the ordinance repealing 1135 is approved, however, the parking program will dissolve.

The city says they do not anticipate resuming the parking program in the days leading up to the second reading.