Paso City Seeking Public Comment on The Landing 07.13.2023

The city of Paso Robles is still seeking public comments for the draft environmental impact report for The Landing.

The Landing is a proposed development plan for the reuse of the former Paso Robles boys school near Airport road. The Landing would include a large warehouse, a business park, and commercial center.

The draft environmental impact report addresses the potential environmental impacts of the proposed development, and can be viewed online at: prcity.com.

Comments can be emailed to: [email protected], or mailed to the city of Paso Robles community development department at 1000 Spring street.