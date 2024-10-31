Paso Community Outreach Session For Larry Moore Park 10.31.2024

Residents will have the chance to suggest new amenities and improvements to Larry Moore Park in an outreach event this Saturday, November 2nd.

From 10 am to 11:30, the city of Paso Robles will offer attendees a short, guided walk through the park. During the walk, community members will act as “landscape architects,” and will have the chance to suggest the new amenities they would like to see within the park.

No prior experience or expertise is required; residents of all ages are encouraged to attend, and the outreach session is expected to last no more than two hours.