The next Paso Robles Summer Concert in the Park is tonight from 6 to 8 pm in the downtown city park.

Tonight’s entertainment will feature Josh Rosenblum Band, playing pop, rock, and soul music.

Concerts are free for the public to enjoy, and proceeds collected from concession sales and donations benefit the Rec Foundation.

Concerts in the park does not allow pets, soliciting, smoking or vaping, and barbecues.