Paso Council Approves Budget Rec & Receives SLOCOG Presentation 03.20.2024

The Paso Robles city council unanimously approved its two-year budget cycle goals in its meeting last night.

The next step for adopting its budget will be on the April 16th regular city council meeting, discussing the proposed budget overview. During the meeting, the council was also presented with SLOCOG’s “Local Roads First” proposed sales tax.

SLOCOG has presented this proposed tax to other local governments, including the Templeton Community Services District. The proposed tax is a half cent sales tax that would go to funding repairs and developments for roads in San Luis Obispo county.

SLOCOG will continue presenting this proposed sales tax before it will go on the November 2024 ballot.