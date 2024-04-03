Paso Council Approves Salary Increase & Opposes SLOCOG Measure 04.03.2024

The Paso Robles city council voted 3 – 1 last night to approve the salary increases for the mayor and councilmember positions.

Sharon Roden was absent during the vote, having left the meeting earlier after discussing the local roads first transportation tax measure.

After receiving a presentation on the proposed sales tax, council discussed on whether they would want to adopt a resolution to support or oppose the measure.

The council voted unanimously to oppose the measure, citing concerns of distribution and timing.