Paso Council Approves Waste & Recycle Rate Increase Process 11.21.2024

In its meeting on Tuesday, the Paso Robles city council was presented with an increased rate proposition by Paso Waste & Recycle, a procedure that is routinely done every five years.

Since its last rate increase five years ago, Paso Waste & Recycle reports there has been a significant increase to its expenses; fuel is up 74%, insurance costs have increased 81.7%, equipment costs are up 73%, and labor related costs are up 41%.

Paso Waste & Recycle requested the city to approve an 11.96% rate increase for commercial and residential operations. The city council approved the request in a unanimous vote.

As part of proposition 218, there is now a 45 day protest period for residents, with a hearing set for January 15, 2025. Should more than 50% of customers protest the rate increase by the hearing date, it cannot take effect.