Paso Council Discussing Parking Ad Hoc Committee Findings 11.17.2023

The Paso Robles city council will be meeting next week on Tuesday, November 21st.

On the council’s agenda is the discussion of the parking Ad Hoc committee’s findings and recommendations. The Ad Hoc committee was established earlier this year with the intention of providing recommendations for modifications to the existing downtown program.

After four meetings in June and August, council has been presented with four options from the Ad Hoc committee. One is to offer free parking on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The second is to increase the cap on annual senior permits. The third is to replace signage with updated messaging that clearly reflects parking regulations. And the last is to develop an outreach campaign to support downtown businesses and inform customers about downtown parking regulations.

Council can decide to implement any of these options, or provide alternate direction to staff to modify or eliminate the parking program. You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.