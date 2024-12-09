Paso Council Holding Special Meeting to Certify Election Results For I-24 – 12.09.2024

The Paso Robles city council will be holding a special meeting this afternoon at 4 pm.

The purpose of this meeting is to declare and certify the election results of I-24, and to approve the administration agreements regarding the sales tax. According to the agenda, staff has called for this meeting due to a “timing technicality” in state law.

The city council is required to certify the measure I-24 election results no later than December 12th; if this does not occur, measure I-24 will start on July 1, 2025, rather than April 1st.

City council will also have to approve an agreement with the California department of tax fee administration for implementation of the sales tax, which the agenda says will prioritize spending its revenues on “improving the city’s long term finances… fixing damaged streets/roads/infrastructure… synchronizing traffic signals…maintaining traffic/pedestrian safety…and improving emergency evacuation routes.”