Paso Council Joint Meeting Wednesday, Solid Waste Collection Rates 1.13.2025

In November of last year, the Paso Robles city council approved a proposition by Paso Robles Waste and Recycle for a solid waste rate increase.

Paso Waste has been the city’s solid waste hauler since 1957, and its rates are discussed every five years. Council approved their request for a rate increase in November, and a public notice was sent out to customers; by law, if more than 50% of notice individuals protest the rate increase, it cannot take effect.

The agenda for Wednesday’s joint city council meeting says around 17 thousand notices were mailed; 439 were returned by the post office, and at the time of writing the agenda, six protest letters were received. The final count of written protests and verbal protests will be given at the public meeting.

Council may then approve the proposed rate increase of 11.95% for residential and commercial customers, or provide alternative direction to staff.