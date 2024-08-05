Paso Council Meeting, Amending Muni Code on Homeless Camping 8.05.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tomorrow night at 6:30.

One discussion item is a series of proposed amendments to the Paso Robles municipal code regarding camping on public property and protection of waterways. After the US supreme court ruling in Johnson v City of Grants Pass, Oregon, and the executive order issued by governor Gavin Newsom on July 25th, city staff has made revisions to the ordinance to clarify some regulations, and remove other sections.

As the supreme court’s decision reverses Martin v. City of Boise, the provision in the city’s municipal code on this decision is proposed to be removed. Updates also include clarifying that camping or maintaining an encampment is prohibited in or on public property, including parks, sidewalks, open space areas, and the Salinas river corridor.

Another discussion item on the agenda is the approval of a resolution that supports proposition 13.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.