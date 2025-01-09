Paso Council Meets to Discuss Public Records Act Request by Tribune 1.09.2025

Continuing from its meeting on Tuesday night, the Paso Robles city council met during closed session for a special meeting discussing anticipated litigation.

The case, as announced by city council, was a threat by the San Luis Obispo Tribune regarding a request for public records. The city says some of these records requested by the Tribune may be on the personal device of councilmember Bausch.

After about one hour in closed session, city attorney Elizabeth Hull said the city will continue complying with the public records act, but will continue to withhold certain records regarding Ty Lewis’s claim that are exempt to public record.

The city council did not discuss the second item on its agenda, an initiation of litigation.

The next regular meeting for the Paso Robles city council is January 15th.