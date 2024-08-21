Paso Council Moves Forward W/Discussing Downtown Employee Parking Lots 8.21.2024

During last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting, staff presented council with information on 30-minute parking spaces in the downtown area, as well as four employee dedicated parking lots.

City council requested staff bring this back as an agendized item so they can be provided feedback and directions for moving forward. Currently, there are thirty-five 30-minute parking spaces in the downtown area, marked with green curbs. The council and public unanimously agreed these should be kept, as they provide a necessary resource for quick errands.

Council directed staff to return with several information items for discussion on employee parking lots. The first is the current status and history of ownership for these parking lots. The second is research for improving the enforcement and distribution of employee parking spaces. Currently, employers pay five dollars per month for each employee for the dedicated parking lots.

Enforcement is also sparse and on an on-call basis. Downtown businesses also report that employees are using parking spaces in the downtown area rather than using these four lots.

Council discussed potential solutions and ways to redo the employee parking program, including a yearly decal that employers pay for all of their employees.

Staff will return to council in a future meeting with details of how to either improve the current employee parking lots and enforcement.