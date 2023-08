The city council Ad Hoc parking meeting was originally set for today, but has been postponed.

The next meeting will place on Monday, August 21st, 2023 at 1 pm. The second will be Monday, August 28th at 2 pm. Both meetings will be in the city council chambers at 1000 Spring street.

This is your opportunity to provide the city council Ad Hoc parking committee with feedback on the parking program.