Paso Council Repeals Ordinance Restricting Dogs in Public Places 7.17.2024

On the Paso Robles city council’s agenda last night was the second reading of ordinance number 1141, which would repeal parts of the Paso Robles municipal code that restricts dogs in public places, notably parks.

Council pulled this consent item for separate discussion towards the end of the meeting, with some members of the public and council members expressing concerns over safety and cost of the ordinance repeal.

Councilmen Bausch and Strong moved to table the item, and direct staff to come back with costs associated with signage, waste bags, and enforcement. This motion failed 3 – 2.

Council then motioned to approve the ordinance repeal, and ask staff to return with the associated costs of signage & waste bags. This passed 4 – 1. Councilman Chris Bausch dissented.