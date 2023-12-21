Paso Development Impact Fee Report Available For Review 12.21.2023

The Paso Robles city council will be reviewing its development impact fee Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

The review will take place during the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, January 16th. The report is also available for review by the public online. Public improvement projects funded by the impact fees are the Nacimiento water line, the Union/Golden Hill road roundabout, the South Vine bridge road realignment, a fire engine for fire station 3, the city hall parking lot feasibility study, and more.

Any questions regarding the report can be made to the city’s administrative services department.