Paso Downtown Christmas Light Parade Set For December 7th – 12.02.2024

The Paso Robles Main Street Association announced the 63rd Annual Christmas Light Parade will be returning to downtown Paso Robles on December 7th, starting at 6 pm.

This year’s theme is “Sleigh Bells Ring, Are You Listening,” sponsored by H & R Block and Bank of the Sierra.

The parade will mark the arrival of Santa Claus to downtown Paso Robles, where he will be free for visits at the holiday house until Christmas Eve.

Santa’s visiting hours will be posted on the holiday house, and can be found at: pasoroblesdowntown.org