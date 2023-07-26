Paso Fire Chief Urges Residents to Send Letter to Fire Marshal 07.26.2023

Paso Robles fire chief Jonathan Stornetta is asking local residents to send a form letter to state fire marshal Daniel Berlint.

The letter expresses support for a recent change in the fire severity classification for the west side of Paso Robles from “very high” to “high.” In 2022, the state proposed raising the severity zone of the west side to “very high,” which Stornetta said would change building and fire codes, lead to higher construction costs, and increase insurance premiums. Now that the classification has been reverted to “high,” Stornetta is asking residents to mail the form letter found on the city’s website to the state fire marshal to support the reassessment. The deadline is August 9th.