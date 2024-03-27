Paso Fire Department Holding AED Ribbon Cutting Ceremony 03.27.2024

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, alongside the Rotary Club of Paso Robles, will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly installed Saveheart Automated External Defibrillator cabinet at Barney Schwartz park.

The ceremony is set for Thursday, April 4th, at 2 pm. The AED cabinet was donated by the Rotary Club in honor of the late Dr. Scott Davis of Paso Robles.

Cabinets are strategically located in the city’s local parks, with the goal of increasing the community’s ability to protect and empower its residents by installing AED’s on all city parks.