Paso Fire Dept Hosting Public Forum For New Fire Hazard Zone Map 3.26.2025

2025 LRA Rollout Press Release

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services announced they will be hosting a public forum on Monday, March 31st at 6 pm in the city council chambers.

This forum will be to discuss the adoption of the fire hazard severity zone local responsibility area map for the city. This new map was developed by Cal Fire, according to a release by Paso Fire.

The forum on Monday will serve as an opportunity for residents to learn about the details of the mapping, help navigate its changes, and ask questions about how it may affect future projects.