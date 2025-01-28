Paso Fire & EMS Releases Statement on Disaster Preparedness 1.28.2025

In response to concerns raised by residents, Paso Fire & Emergency Services released a statement on how the city has taken steps to reduce the risk of wildfires and prepare for disasters in the area.

The release says the city has invested over three hundred thousand dollars annually to reduce hazardous fuels, and over 11 thousand properties are inspected yearly to reduce fire hazard from overgrown vegetation.

The release also highlights the city’s emergency operations plan. This plan, adopted in April 2024, describes how people, property, and the environment will be protected during emergencies and hazard-specific scenarios.