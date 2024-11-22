Paso Fire & EMS Removing Vegetation For Wildfire Risk Reduction 11.22.2024

With a grant from the San Luis Obispo county fire safe council, Paso Fire & Emergency Services says they will be addressing overgrowth in drainages near developed areas.

Crews will be working to remove fallen trees and brush accumulating beneath living trees, particularly along Union road and areas off north River road.

This serves to both reduce the risk of wildfires during fire season, but also mitigate flood risks during the rainy season.

The fire department reminds residents to exercise caution amidst the storm expected this weekend, and avoid driving through areas where water has submerged the roadway.