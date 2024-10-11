Paso High News Magazine Named Finalist For National Award 10.11.2024

2024 NEWSMAGAZINE PACEMAKER FINALIST English and Spanish.docx

Paso Robles high school’s Crimson newsmagazine has been named one of the finalists for the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) 2024 pacemaker competition.

A release by the newsmagazine says Crimson is one of 41 schools nationwide announced as finalists. The winner will be announced on November 9th at the national high school journalism convention in Philadelphia.

The release says students and staff from Crimson newsmagazine will attend the convention come November 20th to collect their finalist award, and compete in other competitions.

Crimson newsmagazine has received a similar award in 2023, and has placed 18 times in print and online national best of shows since 2009, the release says.