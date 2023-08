The Paso Robles city library board of trustees will be meeting Thursday, August 10th at 9 am in the library conference room.

The meeting’s agenda includes an oath of office for newly appointed trustee Raymond Hardie. Part of its business items include assigning library board liaisons to the Friends of the Library and the library foundation, a discussion on goals for the library board of trustees for 2023-2024, and reports and comments on past and future advocacy activities and opportunities.