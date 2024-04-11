Paso Library Foundation Announces Fundraising Campaign For Bookmobile 04.11.2024

Foundation Library Bookmobile

Yesterday, the Paso Robles library foundation announced the launch of a fundraising campaign for the Paso Robles city library’s first ever Bookmobile.

The library has planned to acquire a Bookmobile for several years, and was included in its 2022-2026 strategic plan. The Bookmobile, managed by the library’s outreach librarian and outreach services team, will allow the city library to deliver library services to residents of Paso Robles “who need it most.” These include homebound seniors, at-risk populations, school systems, retirement communities, remote residents, and local groups in need.

It would also allow the city library to accommodate on-site partnerships with local nonprofit groups. The fundraising goal for the Bookmobile is to raise approximately $100 thousand.

Donations can be made and information can be found at: prlibraryfoundation.com.