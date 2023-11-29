Paso Library Now Offering Mobile Library Services 11.29.2023

PR Library-Mobile Services, Taylor Worsham

The Paso Robles city library announced that it will now be offering mobile library services.

These services include sharing and delivering resources and materials with community organizations like schools and senior centers, delivering books to homebound residents of Paso Robles, hosting library events around the city, and setting pop-up libraries that would allow community members to sign up for a library card or check out materials at convenient locations.

The new services are in part thanks to the recent hiring of librarian Taylor Worsham, the new outreach services librarian for the city of Paso Robles.