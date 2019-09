A Paso Robles city employee ran over a homeless man yesterday while driving on a dirt road near 13th street and South River road.

After the accident, the unidentified homeless man was dead. It’s not known if he were dead at the time of the accident, or if he were asleep. The accident occurred around 10:30 yesterday morning.

The transient is described as a male adult in his 20’s or 30’s. The city employee has not been identified.